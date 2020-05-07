Lisco Angus & M Diamond Angus 28th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 24, 2020
Location: Sale held at M Diamond Ranch, near Glenrock, WY
Auctioneer: Lex Madden
Averages:
79 Angus bulls – $4,640
32 Angus open heifers – $1,025
Very nice sale for the Lisco and Boner families at their 28th Annual Bull sale. This year they moved the sale back a month from the regular March date and also moved the sale to the ranch near Glenrock, WY because of regulations put in place at the fairgrounds due to Covid-19.
There was a great crowd of buyers on hand to partake in the sale giving Lisco and M Diamond a great sale.
Top selling bull was lot 2, Lisco Cornerstone 968, 2/19 son of S Cornerstone 607 x Redland Emblazon 2134, epds CED 4 BW 1.9 WW 65 YW 112 Milk 26 to Scott Ranches, Douglas, WY for $10,500.
Lot 82, M Diamond Grand Finale 169, 2/19 son of Lisco Grand Finale 4103 x Mystic Hill Balance 4134, epds CED 4 BW 2.4 WW 73 YW 128 Milk 25 to Scott Ranches, Douglas, WY for $10,500.
Lot 16, M Diamond Cornerstone 339, 2/19 son of S Cornerstone 607 x S Rainmaker 110, epds CED 5 BW 1.3 WW 69 YW 114 Milk 30 to Scott Ranches, Douglas, WY for $9,000.
Lot 11, M Diamond Cornerstone 20-9, 2/19 son of S Cornerstone 607 x SAV Resource 1441, epds CED 12 BW -1.4 WW 71 YW 117 Milk 29 to Platte Valley Ranch, Douglas, WY for $8,250.
Lot 90, M Diamond Fortress 849, 3/19 son of KCF Bennett Fortress x GDAR Game Day 449, epds CED 9 BW 0.2 WW 67 YW 122 Milk 24 to Jeff Boner, Douglas, WY for $8,000.
Lot 91, M Diamond Hindquarters 269, 2/19 son of HARB Hindquarters 472 JH x Connealy Capitalist 028, epds CED 11 BW 1.5 WW 71 YW 120 Milk 25 to Marcy Cattle Co., Hay Springs, NE for $7,500.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User