Logterman Family Angus and Hereford

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2021

Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

57 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,316

20 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,675

77 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $3,487

Brothers Dwight and LeRoy Logterman, along with their families, brought a solid set of Angus and Hereford “Rancher” bulls to town for the annual Logterman Family bull sale. These bulls are sound, good footed and fed for longevity. Calving ease, performance and the best of both breeds.

Top Selling Angus bulls:

Lot 28, DL 3086 Alliance 9071, 3/19 son of DL I87 Alliance 3086 x RB Tour of Duty sold to L. B. Haase & Sons, Valentine, Nebraska, for $8,750.

Lot 40, DL 316 Capitalist LD Capitalist 9426, 5/19 son of LD Capitalist 316 x DL 1650 Cedar Ridge 3004 to Gunnink Farms, Crookston, Nebraska, for $8,750.

Lot 68, DL 3125 Raven Levee 9255, 4/19 son of Raven Levee 3125 x HF Done Right 32Y to Gunnink Farms for $7,500.

Lot 33, DL 3125 Raven Levee 9050, 3/19 son of Raven Levee 3125 x RB Tour of Duty 177 to Deon Tinant, Valentine, Nebraska, for $6,750.

Top yearling Angus was lot 1, LLL Showdown 4188 041, 2/20 son of VDAR Showdown 4188 x VDAR Hero 1034 to Steve Koup, Newport, ND at $5,250.

Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 7H, L 742E Trident 9145, 4/19 son of Churchill Trident x CL 1 Domino 215X to Todd Rothleutner, Kilgore, Nebraska, for $6,750.

Lot 1H, L 383 Ribeye 9007, 3/19 son of K 88X Ribeye 383 x Churchill Red Bull 200z to Matt Pieper for $6,000.

Lot 14H, L33Z JDH Victor 9293, 5/19 son of KDH Victor 719T 33Z x NJW 73S Hometown 10Y to Wynia Ranch, Avon, South Dakota for $6,000.

Deon Tinant, Valentine, Nebraska, repeat Logterman bull buyer.



Andrew Ymker, Armour, South Dakota, got a couple Hereford bulls.

