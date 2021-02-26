Lone Tree Red Angus 9th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 24, 2021

Location: Lone Tree Sale Facility, Meadow, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

54 Red Angus Bulls – $4,245

26 Registered Open Heifers – $1,265

3 Bred Heifers – $2,033

6 Bred Cows – $1,933

Brad and Brook Schecher, along with Kashton and Hazen and Brad’s parents Larry and Joan, held the 9th Annual Lone Tree Red Angus Production sale at the new sale facility in Meadow, SD. The wind was raging outside, but inside was nice and cozy for the large crowd that came to the sale.

Very nice set of Red Angus bulls and females offered in the sale. Brad is very strict on sorting the sale cattle and only the best make it to town.

Top selling bull was lot Lone Tree Merlin H086, 2/20 son of WFL Merlin 018A x PIE Robo 7004 to Mark McDonough, Schaller, IA for $7,500.

Lot 2, Lone Tree Prairie Pride H062, 2/20 son of LSF SRR Grand Prairie 7039 E x Bieber Hughs W109 to Vincent & Ellen Kay Marshall, Redfield, SD for $6,750.

Lot 1, Lone Tree Patriarch H032, 2/20 son of Feddes Brunswich D202 x Messmer Packer 5008 to Gary Jorgensen, Meadow, SD for $6,500.

Lot 34, Lone Tree Relentless H074, 2/20 son of STRA Relentless x Bieber Deep End B597 to Danny Ackerman, Elgin, ND for $6,250.

Top selling female was lot 96, Lone Tree SLTR E029, 2/17 daughter of Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 bred to LSF SRR Eye Appeal for Apr. calf sold to Blair Johnson, Shadehill, SD for $2,400.

Brad and Casey Besler both got a couple Lone Tree bulls again this year.



Lone Tree Red Angus bulls on display for their 9th Annual sale.



Bill Buress, repeat Lone Tree Red Angus bull buyer.



Near full house for the Lone Tree Red Angus sale.



