Lucky 7 Angus Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: March 31, 2018

Location: Riverton, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Warren Thompson

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

58 Yearling bulls – $6,125

271 Older bulls – $5,250

Lucky 7 Outright 789, Jan. 29, 2017 by Haynes Outright 452; to DeGrand Angus, Baker, Montana, $23,000.

Lucky 7 Ten X 6540, Jan. 29, 2016 by Lucky 7 Ten X 2127; to Park Range Ranch, Walden, Colorado, $14,000.

Lucky 7 Homesteader 791, Jan. 27, 2017 by Lucky 7 Homesteader 2308; to Bob and Gail Stoddard, Newcastle, Wyoming, $11,500.

Lucky 7 Special Focus 6011, March 22, 2016 by Lucky 7 Special Focus 448; to Bob and Gail Stoddard, $11,500.

Lucky 7 Rockmount 6507, Sept. 29, 2016 by Stevenson Rockmount RX933; to Park Range Ranch, $11,000.

Lucky 7 Special Focus 750, Feb. 27, 2017 by Lucky 7 Special Focus 4520; to Isenberger Litton Livestock, Gillette, Wyoming, $11,000.