Lucky 7 Angus Annual Bull Sale
March 15, 2018
Date of Sale: March 31, 2018
Location: Riverton, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Warren Thompson
TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott
Averages:
58 Yearling bulls – $6,125
271 Older bulls – $5,250
Lucky 7 Outright 789, Jan. 29, 2017 by Haynes Outright 452; to DeGrand Angus, Baker, Montana, $23,000.
Lucky 7 Ten X 6540, Jan. 29, 2016 by Lucky 7 Ten X 2127; to Park Range Ranch, Walden, Colorado, $14,000.
Lucky 7 Homesteader 791, Jan. 27, 2017 by Lucky 7 Homesteader 2308; to Bob and Gail Stoddard, Newcastle, Wyoming, $11,500.
Lucky 7 Special Focus 6011, March 22, 2016 by Lucky 7 Special Focus 448; to Bob and Gail Stoddard, $11,500.
Lucky 7 Rockmount 6507, Sept. 29, 2016 by Stevenson Rockmount RX933; to Park Range Ranch, $11,000.
Lucky 7 Special Focus 750, Feb. 27, 2017 by Lucky 7 Special Focus 4520; to Isenberger Litton Livestock, Gillette, Wyoming, $11,000.