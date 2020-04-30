Auctioneer, Ron Volmer and Steve Mowry open the Ma & Pa Angus bull sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 27, 2020

Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Ron Volmer

Averages:

52 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,530

70 Open Yearling Angus heifers – $1,311

Steve and Deb Mowry with sons Sage and Shilo held their 23rd Annual Ma & Pa Angus bull sale on Mon., Apr. 27 at Presho Livestock Auction. The Ma & Pa sale offering is backed by several generations of pathfinder cows. The bulls are developed for soundness and longevity.

Sale highlights include:

Lot 189, Ma & Pa Revelation G189, 3/19 son of Deep Creek Revelation, weaning ratio 108 with adj. yearling wt. of 1236 lb. selling to Rodney Paulson, Mission, SD for $6,500.

Lot 356, Ma & Pa Executive G356, 4/19 son of Ma & Pa Executive Order D470, epds CED 0 BW 2.7 WW 60 YW 99 Milk 27 to Pat Lapke, Leola, SD for $6,500.

Lot 517, Ma & Pa Fortitude G517, 4/19 son of McCumber Fortunate 415, epds CED 2 BW 2.1 WW 51 YW 99 Milk 25 to Robbie Calkins, Ft. Pierre, SD for $6,500.

Lot 2104, Ma & Pa Executive G2104, 4/19 son of Ma & Pa Executive Order D470, epds CED -1 BW 2.9 WW 55 YW 87 Milk 29 to Rick Tobin, Woonsocket, SD for $5,750.

Lot 057, Ma & Pa Lumber Jack G057, 4/19 son of Ma & Pa Lumber Jack B543, epds, CED 1 BW 2.8 WW 60 YW 106 Milk 21 to Rick Tobin, Woonsocket, SD for $5,500.