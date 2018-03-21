MacDonald Ranches Performance Power 2018 Sale Report
March 21, 2018
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 13, 2018
Location: Kist Livestock Mandan, ND
Auctioneer: Al Conover
Averages
145 Salers at $4,828
10 Angus at $4,600
15 Open Heifers at $2,200
69 Bred Cows at $1,756
Sale Highlights
Lot 3 at $14,000 MAC EQUAL FORCE 309E Dob 3-5-2017, Mac Atomic Force 36 A x Mac Barbara 192B sold to Elm creek Ranch Herbron, N.D.
Lot 77 at $10,000 MAC EMPORER 114E Dob 2-16-2018, Big Sky Evidence 53 Y x Mac Snap Dragon 57S sold to Rinell Cattle Company, Ninnekah,Okla.
Lot 106 at $10,000 MAC EXPRESSWAY 277E Dob 3-3-2017, Mac Torrington 139T x Mac F1 Red Belle 48B sold to Robert Ellingson, Britton,S.D.
Lot 128 at $10,000 MAC EXPLORER 53E Dob 2-6-2017, Mac Anders 29A x Mac Coryn 94C sold to Garret Schwalbe, Center, N.D.
Lot 120 at $10,000 MAC ESCAPE 383E Dob 3-11-2017, OPP Saper 847U x Mac Agnes 92A sold to Cory Burkle, Fredonia, N.D.
Lot 140 at 10,000 MAC FI ENDURANCE 43E Dob 2-4-2017, Connealy Comrade 1385 x Mac Carina 176C sold to MJR Ranch, Lodge Grass, Mont.
and Parke Ranch, Drummond, Mont.
The MacDonald Ranches had a great day for the sale with a lot of interest in the cattle and a big group of buyers on the seats.