MacDonald Ranches Performance Power 2020 Sale

Linda MacDonald is still an integral part of MacDonald Ranches, though son Will and his wife Jerilyn and sons Jerrod, Jayden and Ty manage the day to day operations.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 10, 2020

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Al Conover

Averages:

145 Yearling Salers and Salers Optimizer bulls – $4,002

5 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,150

11 Registered Heifer calves – $1,691

73 Commercial bred cows – $1,731

MacDonald Ranches have been breeding Salers bulls for over 30 years and have developed a nationwide reputation for thick, deep bodied beef bulls that will stand up in most any environment. One thing you will not have to worry about with a MacDoanld Ranches Salers bull is disposition. All came into and left the sale ring like a gentleman.

Top selling Salers bulls:

Lot 74, MAC Grassy Butte 171G, a 2/19 black, polled purebred, sired by MAC Earthquake 158E with epds of BW 0.9 WW 44 YW 78 Milk 26 to Joe Davidson, Gregory, SD for $13,000.

Lot 39, MAC Galapagos 27G, 1/19, red, polled purebred sired by MAC Anders 29A, epds, BW 0.3 WW 42 YW 79 Milk 30 to Hammond Cattle Co., Hardin, MT for $11,500.

Lot 51, MAC Generous 149G, 2/19, black, polled purebred sired by KKCC Debut 614D, epds BW 3.0 WW 47 YW 89 Milk 24 to Lyman Salers, Rexburg, ID for $9,000.

Lot 90, MAC Gold Buckle 275G, 3/19, red polled purebred sired by MAC Emporer 114E, epds BW 2.4 WW 40 YW 88 Milk 29 to Hammond Cattle Co., Hardin, MT for $8,500.

The top Angus bull was lot 174, MAC Garrison 183G, a 2/19 son of SS Niagara, epds BW 1.7 WW 76 YW 142 Milk 30 to Dayle Musick, Pierre, SD for $6,500.