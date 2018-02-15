Maher Angus Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale

Date: February 2, 2018

Location: At the ranch, Morristown, SD

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

110 yearling Angus Bulls – $5,586

7 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,607

5 Registered Heifers – $2,060

65 Commercial Heifers – $1,375

Casey and Gina Maher and family, along with Dan and Gloria Maher, hosted a really big crowd for their 41st annual production sale, held at the beautiful, modern sale barn at their ranch. This was a very competitive sale, with active bidding until the end of the day. Many repeat buyers were on hand.

The buyers of these Maher bulls produce some of the top feeder cattle in the upper midwest.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 208: $14,000 to Don Miller, Raleigh, North Dakota – Basin Payweight 1682 x TC Aberdeen 759

Lot 317: $13,000 to Lensegrav Ranch, Meadow, South Dakota – MAR Admiral 0034 x MAR Innovation 251

Lot 204: $11,000 to James Rognlien, Towner, North Dakota – Basin Payweight 1682 x TC Aberdeen 759

Lot 175: $10,500 to Shawn Hinsz, McLaughlin, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Sitz Upward 307R

Lot 562: $10,000 to Buck Ward, Timber Lake, South Dakota – CTS Remedy 1T01 x MAR Accountabull 0752