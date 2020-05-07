Mangen Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 23, 2020
Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
122 Angus Bulls – $5,384
The Good Lord sent down some optimism in the form of a spring rain shower during the Annual Mangen Angus Ranch Bull Sale, held April 23, 2020 at Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, South Dakota. John and Mary Alice Mangen have created strong following of loyal customers by raising and selling bulls developed to go out and work and backing them with a one year unconditional guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 62 at $13,000, MAR PAYWEIGHT 9562, DOB 3/21/2020, GMAR PAYWEIGHT E063 x MIZPAH BELLE 5224, Sold to Green Mountain Angus Ranch, Ryegate, Montana.
Lot 35 at $12,000, MAR EARNAN 9535, DOB 3/30/19, VARILEK EARNAN 4101 62 x MIZPAH PAMELA 2004, Sold to Scherbenske Angus Ranch, Rozet, Wyoming.
Lot 130 at $11,000, MAR BLACK GRANITE 9630, DOB 3/04/19, GMAR BLACK GRANITE E720 x MIZPAH ROSELLA 7111, Sold to Avery & Graham Ranch, Rozet, Wyoming.
Lot 76 at $10,500, MAR PAYWEIGHT 9576, DOB 3/21/19, GMAR PAYWEIGHT E107 x MIZPAH TAMMIE 5099, Sold to Brad Austin, White Owl, South Dakota.
Lot 6 at $10,000, MAR TIGER 9506, DOB 3/27/19, GS TIGER 328 x MIZPAH BELLE 3154, Sold to Gary Sandag, Gordon, Nebraska
Lot 38 at $10,000, MAR EARNAN 9538, DOB 3/25/19, VARILEK EARNAN 4101 62 x MIZPAH BLACKBIRD 2127, Sold to Edgar Bros. Rockham, South Dakota.
