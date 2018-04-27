Mangen Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale
April 27, 2018
Date of Sale: April 26, 2018
Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fouche, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek
Averages
131 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,008
Recommended Stories For You
What a beautiful sale day for Mangen Angus annual bull sale. There was a near capacity crowd on hand for the sale. Those folks sat and purchased a great set of yearling Angus bulls. Mangen Angus offers a full one year guarantee on the bulls and there were many, many repeat buyers in the seats.
The top selling bull was lot 4, MAR Tiger 7504, a 3/17 son of GS Tiger 333 with EPDs of: BW 1.3 WW 47 YW 87 Milk 24 selling to Green Mountain Angus, Rygate, Montana, for $21,000.
Lot 191, MAR Romeo 7691, a 2/17 son of SR Romeo 545 with EPDs of: BW 3.0 WW 66 Milk 26 YW 118 sold to Scherbenske Angus, Lehr, North Dakota, for $15,000.
Lot 22, MAR Tiger 7522, a 3/17 son of GS Tiger 328 with EPDs of: BW 2.5 WW 53 Milk 24 YW 94 sold to Duane Talcott, Hammond, Montana, for $9,500.
Also at $9,500 was lot 5, MAR Tiger 7505, a 4/17 son of GS Tiger 333 with EPDs of: BW 0.7 WW 65 Milk 22 YW 97 to Doug Gardner, Hammond.
Lot 2, MAR Tiger 7502, a 3/17 son of GS Tiger 333 sold to Duane Talcott for $9,000.
Lot 130, MAR Confidence 7630, a 4/13 son of Varilek Confidence 3006 1, sold to Sandage Angus, Gordon, Nebraska for $9,000.
Trending In: Production Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Iowa sale barn pulls draft horse buyers from across U.S. and Canada
- Still going strong: Fourth generation being raised on Maher Ranch
- More Neb. farmers and ranchers turning to Chapter 12 bankruptcy
- Close doesn’t count: How to make drought reporting more accurate
- Veterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterus