Marcy Cattle Co. 56th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Jan. 24, 2019

Location: Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

35 Coming 2 year olds – $5,500

160 Yearlings – $5,050

195 Total Bulls – $5,131

Fantastic sale for Marcy Cattle Co. bull sale. Brothers Tom and George Marcy and families presented a top-notch set of 2 year old and yearling Angus bulls for their 56th annual bull sale.

Sale highlights include:

Lot 41 by Marcys Scale Crusher: $14,000 to Linksov-Thiel, Isabel, SD and Kovarik Cattle, Ord, Nebraska.

Lot 12 by SAV Resource; $13,000 to Don Hutchinson, South Dakota.

Lot 2 by Marcys Scale Crusher: $11,000 to Larry O'Keif, Nebraska

Lot 40 by Marcys Scale Crusher: $10,000 to Hardee Farms, Chiefton, Florida

Lot 45 by Marcys Scale Crusher: $10,000 to Pete Becker ,Inc, NE

Lot 138 by HA Cowboy Up: $10,000 to Colton Miller, WY

Lot 152 by SAV Resource: $10,000 to Kirk Budd, NE

Lot 60 by Connealy Spur $9,500 to JW Simonson Angus, Dunning, NE