Marcy Cattle Co. 56th Annual Bull Sale
January 30, 2019
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: Jan. 24, 2019
Location: Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
35 Coming 2 year olds – $5,500
160 Yearlings – $5,050
195 Total Bulls – $5,131
Fantastic sale for Marcy Cattle Co. bull sale. Brothers Tom and George Marcy and families presented a top-notch set of 2 year old and yearling Angus bulls for their 56th annual bull sale.
Sale highlights include:
Lot 41 by Marcys Scale Crusher: $14,000 to Linksov-Thiel, Isabel, SD and Kovarik Cattle, Ord, Nebraska.
Lot 12 by SAV Resource; $13,000 to Don Hutchinson, South Dakota.
Lot 2 by Marcys Scale Crusher: $11,000 to Larry O'Keif, Nebraska
Lot 40 by Marcys Scale Crusher: $10,000 to Hardee Farms, Chiefton, Florida
Lot 45 by Marcys Scale Crusher: $10,000 to Pete Becker ,Inc, NE
Lot 138 by HA Cowboy Up: $10,000 to Colton Miller, WY
Lot 152 by SAV Resource: $10,000 to Kirk Budd, NE
Lot 60 by Connealy Spur $9,500 to JW Simonson Angus, Dunning, NE