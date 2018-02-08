Marcy Cattle Co. and Marcy Livestock Angus 57th Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Jan. 18, 2018

Location: Gordon Livestock Auction, Gordon, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Averages:

32 Two Year Old Bulls – $6,922

155 Yearling Bulls – $5,008

This was an excellent sale for Tom and George Marcy and their families. There was a full house of buyers and bidders on hand, and as usual, the bulls were in great sale shape. Again, the pre-sale and post-sale hospitality is hard to beat.

The top selling bull on the day was lot 33, Marcys 16 1I2 7-4 137-6, a Feb. 16 son of Marcys 14 1I2 16-6 4 with EPDs of BW -0.7 WW 52, Milk 30, YW 88 sold to Dick Minor Jr., Nebraska, for $12,000.

Lot 61, Marcys Traction 7115, a Feb. 17 son of JMB Traction 292 with epds of BW 2.0, WW 43, Milk 29, YW 78 sold to Mike Dyer, Nebraska, for $12,000

Lot 4, Marcys Waylon 672, a Feb., 16 son of Baldridge Waylon W34 with epds of BW 1.8, WW 59, Milk 22, YW 111 sold to Dave Chikos, Nebraska, for $10,500.

Lot 29, Marcys Scale Crusher 662, a Feb. 16 son of Marcys Scale Crusher sold to Tubbs Land & Cattle, Edgemont, South Dakota for $10,500.

FX Ranch, Nebraska. purchased lot 9, Marcys 16 No Question 61-6 for $10,500