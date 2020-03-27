McCumber Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

Rick and Howdy Lawler, Watford City, ND. Repeat McCumber Angus Ranch buyers.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 25, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Rolette, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

120 Yearling Angus bulls – $6,534

29 Registered Yearling open heifers – $4,165

21 Commercial Yearling open heifers – $1,569

Chuck and Gail Tastad with Matt and Cynthia Tastad and family offered a fantastic set of yearling Angus bulls, registered heifers and commercial heifers for their annual McCumber Angus Ranch sale. These bulls were exceptional in performance, calving ease and are the type to make fantastic females, which the McCumber herd is nationally recognized for. Congratulations to the Tastad family on a great sale.

Top selling bull was lot 1, McCumber 5005 Titanium 9145, 2/4/29 son of McCumber Titanium 5005 x OCC Tremendous 619T, epds CED 4 BW 1.4 WW 53 YW 90 Milk 24 to Risse Angus, Martin, SD for $24,000.

Lot 2, McCumber Zodiac 9119, 2/2/19 son of OCC Zodiac 655Z x OCC Tremendous 619T, epds CED 13 BW -1.2 WW 41 YW 67 Milk 19 to Redland Angus, Worland, WY at $20,000.

Lot 10, McCumber Zodiac 9116, 2/2/19 son of OCC Zodiac 655Z x OCC Tremendous 619T, epds CED 12 BW 0.5 WW 45 YW 71 Milk 19 selling to JR Ranch, Othello, WA for $19,500.

Lot 5, McCumber Tremendous 9135, 2/4/19 son of OCC Tremendous 619T x McCumber Titanium 3127, epds CED 11 BW 0.8 WW 58 YW 93 Milk 24 to Richard Angus, Belfield, ND for $18,500.

Lot 3, McCumber Shadow Rider 983, 1/29/19 son of Sinclair Shadow Rider 1741 x McCumber Trademark 4203, epds CED 7 BW -0.2 WW 55 YW 98 Milk 24 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, SD for $14,000.

Top registered heifer was lot 128, B Pride 945 of McCumber, 1/29/29 daughter of McCumber Titanium 3127 x Sinclair Extra 4X13 to Mike Stewart, OK for $9,500.

Lot 129, Bemindful Maid 909 McCumber, 1/29/19 daughter of McCumber Titanium 5005 x Sinclair Extra 4X13 to Jeff Stewart, Philip, SD for $9,000.