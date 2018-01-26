McPherson Angus Annual Production Sale

Date: Jan. 16, 2018

Location: Philip Livestock Auction Market

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 37 registered yearling Angus Bulls ave. $3787

McPherson Angus, owned by Luke and Elizabeth McPherson and their young family, hosted a good crowd for their annual sale at Philip Livestock. These bulls are all raised on the McPherson Ranch, east of Sturgis, South Dakota.

Recommended Stories For You

A nice crowd of mostly repeat buyers gathered for this active sale, with each bull finding a new home. This was truly one of the most docile, good dispositioned sets of bulls that we sell. I thought these bulls were well-grown for their age, and a set of bulls that can do a lot of good for their new owners.

Lot 8: $8000 to Tom Simmons, New Underwood, South Dakota – Basin Bonus 4345 x Mytty In Focus

Lot 17: $7750 to Wade Kopren, Bison, South Dakota – Haynes Outright 452 x Mr JT Ribeye 946

Lot 15: $7500 to Tyler Barry, Hay Draw, South Dakota – JMB Traction 292 x Schauer Double Right 869

Lot 21: $7000 to Cedar Flo Angus, Hettinger, North Dakota – DL Sonic 444 x DD Impression 110

Lot 19: $6000 to Peters Ranch, Murdo, South Dakota – Haynes Outright 452