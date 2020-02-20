Millar Angus 19th Annual Bull Sale

Brandon Miller, Meadow, SD purchased a few Millar Angus bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Sturgis, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

117 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,675

8 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $5,718

John and Breezy Millar along with son Ryle and daughter Kobi filled the Millar Angus sale facility with a huge crowd for their 19th Annual sale. There were many power growth bulls offered along with a great set of calving ease bulls. Great sale for the Millar family.

Top selling bull was lot 9, Millars Renown 95, a 1/19 son of SAV Renown 3439 with epds of BW 3.1 WW 66 YW 113 Milk 24 to Fischer Ranch, Midland, SD for $10,500.

Lot 1, Millars Renown 904, a 1/19 son of SAV Renown 3439, epds BW 3.8 WW 80 YW 131 Milk 26 to Charles & Rosalie Tennis, Vale, SD for $10,000.

Lot 8, Millars Renown 901, a 1/19 son of SAV Renown 3439, epds BW 2.8 WW 69 YW 123 Milk 24 to Charles & Rosalie Tennis, Vale, SD for $10,000.

Lot 72, Millars Element 94, a 1/19 son of Poss Element 215, epds BW .4 WW 70 YW 118 Milk 28 to Sarpy Creek Ranch, Hysham, MT for $10,000.

Lot 15, Millars Yeti 934, a 1/19 son of PAHR Yeti B5 with epds of BW 4.0 WW 78 YW 113 Milk 30 to Bradley Bauer, Union Center, SD for $9,000.