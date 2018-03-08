Millar Angus Ranch

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2018

Location: At the ranch, near Sturgis, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Averages:

117 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,420

6 Two Year old Angus bulls – $5,916

Due to an impending winter storm Jon and Breezy Millar pushed their sale back a week from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28. Sale day saw mid 30 degree temperature with plenty of sun, making for a very pleasant day, if you like a bit of wind. However the wind didn't seem to affect the crowd that came to participate in the sale giving the Millars a very successful day.

Topping the sale was lot 26, Millars Aviator 773, a Jan. 2017, son of Musgrave Aviator with EPDs of: BW -1.0 WW 70 YW 120 Milk 32 selling to Chuck Enders, Kadoka, South Dakota, for $14,000.

Lot 1, Millars Broken Bow 7162, a Jan. 2017, son of KM Broken Bow 002 with EPDs of: BW 2.4 WW 79 YW 131 Milk 30 sold to Don Hutchison, Wounded Knee, South Dakota, for $12,500.

Lot 27, Millars Aviator 789, a Jan. 2017, son of Musgrave Aviator with a weaning ratio of 117 sold to Charles and Rosalie Tennis, Vale, South Dakota for $12,500.

Lot 20, Millars Tomstone 783, a Feb. 2017, son of Tomstone 050 that has a weaning ratio of 111 and yearling EPD of 123 sold to Darren Fischer, Midland, South Dakota for $10,000.

Three bulls sold at $9,500 each:

Lot 2, Millars Broken Bow 71 a Jan. 2017, son of KM Broken Bow 002 went to Ross Krull, Harrold, South Dakota.

Lot 17, Millars Tomstone 7109, a Jan. 2017,, son of Tomstone 050 sold to Wendt Ranch, Newell, South Dakota.

Lot 43, Millars Renown 786, a Jan. 2017, son of SAV Renown sold to Bradley Bauer, Union Center, South Dakota.