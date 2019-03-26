Miller Angus Farms Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: March 25, 2019

Location: Huron Continental Marketing Sale Barn

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages

68 Angus Bulls – $3,507

Sale Highlights

LOt 34 at $8,000, Millers Cowboy Up L357, DOB 3-12-2018, Reg 19345913, HA Cowboy UP 5405 x Empress Pride E267 OF MAF, sold to Marse Angus of Madison, South Dakota.

Lot 1 at $6,750, Millers Renown L148, DOB 1-27-2018, Reg 19345911 SAV Renown .3439 x Miss Zara H 126 MAF, sold to Curt Gillen of White Lake, South Dakota.

Lot 2 at $5,500, Millers Consensus L14, DOB 3-5-2018, Reg 19345985, Millers Consensus 1205 x Classy Zara A176 OF MAF, sold to Tom Jones of Alpena,South Dakota.

Lot 3 at $5,500, Millers Consensus L79, DOB 2-23-2018, Reg 19345941, Millers Consensus 1205 x Zara Lady D65 of MAF, sold to Curt Gillen of White Lake, South Dakota.

Lot 5 at $5,500, Millers Consensus L238, DOB 2-18-2018, Reg 19345918 Millers Consemsus 1205 x Miss Blackcap1234 OF MAF, sold to Tom Jones of Alpena, South Dakota.