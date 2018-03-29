Miller Angus Farms Sale Report

TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 26, 2018

Location: Huron Continental Marketing, Huron, S.D.

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages

74 Angus bulls averaged $3,391

10 Angus heifers averaged $1,510

Lot 2 at $10,500 MILLERS ACCLAIM K167 Dob 3-10-2017 RTeg 19056926 Jindra Acclaim x Queen Empress H140 of MAF sold to Fuoss Angus, Draper, S.D.

Lot 5 at $8,250 MILLERS ACCLAIM K204 Dob 3-16-2017 Reg 19056935 Jindra acclaim x Miss Bessie G170 of Maf sold to Lyle Lammers, Fordyce, Neb.

Lot 24 at $7,500 MILLERS ACCLAIM K376 Dob not available Reg 19053567 Jindra Acclaim x Zara Lady H354 of MAF sold to Joseph Angus, Winner, S.D.

Lot 41 at $5,750 MILLER MR TANKER K307 Dob 2-28-2017 Reg 19056921 MAF Tanker 23 x Miss Empress H311 of MAF sold to Troy Weig, Mina, S.D.

Lot 55 at $5,500 MILLERS CONSENSUS K298 Dob 3-13-2017 Reg 190.53581 Millers Consensus 1205 x Miss Empress E184 of MAF sold to Butch Webb, Isabel, S.D.