Miske Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: April 17, 2018

Location: Glendive Livestock Exchange

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

91 Yearling and Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $3,692

Recommended Stories For You

Lot 10, MR Resource 6528; 3/02/16; Sired by S A V Resource 1441 out of a 3F Emblazon 3652 dam; purchased by Andy Downs, Lindsay, Montana, for $8,250. He posted a birth weight of 90 and EPDs of BW 2.5 WW 55 Milk 24 YW 87.

Lot 63, MR Resource 7111; 3/05/17; Sired by S A V Resource 1441 out of a S A V Final Answer 0035 dam; purchased by Ray Tescher, Beech, N.D., for $7,250. He posted a birth weight of 90 and EPDs of BW 2.7 WW 62 Milk 28 YW 102.

Lot 38, MR Linebred 6135; 2/28/16; Sired by O C C Linebred 661L out of a Sitz Upward 307R dam; purchased by Brian Johnston, Saco, Montana, for $6,250. He posted a birth weight of 68 and EPDs of BW -2.1 WW 42 Milk 18 YW 80.

Lot 62, MR Resource 7571; 2/25/17; Sired by S A V Resource 1441 out of a O C C Prestige 672P dam; purchased by Andy Downs, Lindsay, Montana, for $6,250. He posted a birth weight of 86 and EPDs of BW 2.8 WW 51 Milk 28 YW 105.

Lot 1, MR Resource 6115; 2/25/17; Sired by S A V Resource 1441 out of a B C Matrix 4132 dam; purchased by Darin Miske, Wibaux, Montana, for $6,000, who posted a birth weight of 88 and EPDs of BW 3.0 WW 65 Milk 28 YW 104.