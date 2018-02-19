Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet – 35th Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 15, 2018

Location: At the farm, northwest of Olivet, S.D.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling

Averages:

99 Reg. yearling Angus bulls – $5,846

Recommended Stories For You

It was another big crowd for Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet. Many repeat commercial buyers were on hand, as well as several breeders on the top end of these bulls. The catalog provides total data on each of the Mogck bulls. Their cowherd is packed full of these outstanding genetics.

Charles Mogck also feeds many cattle, and he likes to support his commercial customers.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 16: $42,000 to TK Ranch, Wood, Nebraska, Hoover Angus, Ellston, Iowa, and Select Sires, Plain City, Ohio – Mogck Enhance 2577 by SydGen Enhance x Mogck Sure Shot 253

Lot 7: $26,000 to Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska – SydGen Enhance x Mogck Bullseye

Lot 85: $16,000 to Nichols Ranch, Bartlett, Nebraska – Basin Payweight 1682 x Mogck Daybreak 1990

Lot 35: $15,000 to =7 Ranch, Ridgeview, South Dakota – JMB Traction 292 x Connealy Confidence 0100

Lot 21: $14,000 to =7 Ranch, Ridgeview, South Dakota – Mogck Bullseye x Sitz Upward 307R

Lot 57: $12,000 to Current Creek Angus, RoundUp, Montana – KCF Bennett Fortress x Styles Cash R55