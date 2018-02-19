Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet – 35th Annual Production Sale
February 19, 2018
Date: Feb. 15, 2018
Location: At the farm, northwest of Olivet, S.D.
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling
Averages:
99 Reg. yearling Angus bulls – $5,846
Recommended Stories For You
It was another big crowd for Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet. Many repeat commercial buyers were on hand, as well as several breeders on the top end of these bulls. The catalog provides total data on each of the Mogck bulls. Their cowherd is packed full of these outstanding genetics.
Charles Mogck also feeds many cattle, and he likes to support his commercial customers.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 16: $42,000 to TK Ranch, Wood, Nebraska, Hoover Angus, Ellston, Iowa, and Select Sires, Plain City, Ohio – Mogck Enhance 2577 by SydGen Enhance x Mogck Sure Shot 253
Lot 7: $26,000 to Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska – SydGen Enhance x Mogck Bullseye
Lot 85: $16,000 to Nichols Ranch, Bartlett, Nebraska – Basin Payweight 1682 x Mogck Daybreak 1990
Lot 35: $15,000 to =7 Ranch, Ridgeview, South Dakota – JMB Traction 292 x Connealy Confidence 0100
Lot 21: $14,000 to =7 Ranch, Ridgeview, South Dakota – Mogck Bullseye x Sitz Upward 307R
Lot 57: $12,000 to Current Creek Angus, RoundUp, Montana – KCF Bennett Fortress x Styles Cash R55
Trending In: Production Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Tragedy, ranch rodeo and broncs, PBR/NHSRA link, roping schools
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm
- Dealing with ELD mandate could require a law change
- Still going strong: Lee Lopez raises horses for more than a half century
- Teaching, breeding and competing: Golliher family does it all