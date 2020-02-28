Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet 37th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek & Dennis Ginkens

Date: Feb. 20, 2020

Location: At the farm, northwest of Olivet, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Consultant: Vern Frey

Averages: 107 Reg. yearling Angus Bulls $5,926

40 Bred Females $2,072

This was one of the largest crowds ever for this 37th annual Mogck and Sons Sale. There was huge interest in the sons of SydGen Enhance, a bull who had gained nation-wide attention. SydGen Enhance is a muli-trait leader in Angus genetics. This was a very strong sale on both the bulls and the females.

The Mogck family also feeds many commercial cattle, and like to buy their customers’ calves.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 3: $30,000 to Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota, SydGen Enhance x JMB Traction 292

Lot 14: $17,500 to Alta Genetics, Alberta, Canada, SydGen Enhance x Mogck in Front 353

Lot 12: $16,000 to Emily Creek Ranch, Appleton, Minnesota, SydGen Enhance x Connealy Earnan 98L

Lot 13: $16,000 to Emily Creek Ranch, Appleton, Minnesota, SydGen Enhance x Styles Cash R55

Lot 68: $16,000 to Thorstenson’s Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, South Dakota, S Powerpoint WS 5503 x Mogck Sure Shot

Lot 31: $15,500 to =7 Ranch, Ridgeview, South Dakota, Mogck Direct Hit 566 x KCF Bennett Southside

Lot 86: $12,500 to Dale Mehlhaf, Freeman, South Dakota, Connealy Legendary 644L x Rito 9I9 of Rita 5Fa56 6I6

Lot 9: $12,500 to Gant Ranch, Geddes, South Dakota, SydGen Enhance x Connealy Confidence 0100

Lot 11: $12,000 to Emily Creek Ranch, Appleton, Minnesota, SydGen Enhance x Mogck Bullseye

Lot 5: $11,000 to Dan Valburg, White River, South Dakota, Sydgen Enhance x Mogck Sure Shot 253

Lot 32: $10,000 to Doug Nichols, Bartlett, Nebraska, Mogck Direct Hit 566 x GAR Prophet. F