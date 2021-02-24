Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet – 38th Annual Production Sale
Date: Feb. 18, 2021
Location: At the farm, northwest of Olivet, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Consultant: Vern Frey
Averages:
105 Reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $5,926
36 Reg. Bred Females – $2,833
A big day for the Mogck family! Charles and Leandra Mogck and their family, which includes sons, Chase and Ty, and their daughter, Christy, have one of the top Angus herds in South Dakota. The entire family plays a large part in the success of this program.
The Mogck family feeds many commercial cattle, and like to buy their customers’ calves. Another strong sale for the Mogck family, with many repeat buyers! The female sale was especially active.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 16: $ 47,500 to Hoover Angus, Tingley, Iowa – Mogck Fortress 517 x SydGen Enhance
Lot 35: $ 21,000 to Dave Fuoss, Draper, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Rito 9I9 of Rita SF56 616
Lot 36: $ 15,000 to Duane Gray, Ridgeview, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x JMB Traction 292
Lot 67: $ 17,000 to Don Abar, Shevlin, Minnesota – Poss Maverick x MAF Tanker 23
Lot 68: $ 13,000 to Miller Angus Farms, Estelline, South Dakota – Poss Maverick x Mohnen Heartland 953
Lot 39: $ 12,500 to Semex, Guelph, Ontario, Canada – Deer Valley Growth Fund x MOGCK Frontman 1141
Top Selling Bred Female:
Lot 135: $ 4,000 to Rosemary Dryden, Oelrichs, Dakota – Musgrave Big Sky x MOGCK Sure Shot
