Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet – 38th Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Location: At the farm, northwest of Olivet, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Consultant: Vern Frey

Averages:

105 Reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $5,926

36 Reg. Bred Females – $2,833

A big day for the Mogck family! Charles and Leandra Mogck and their family, which includes sons, Chase and Ty, and their daughter, Christy, have one of the top Angus herds in South Dakota. The entire family plays a large part in the success of this program.

The Mogck family feeds many commercial cattle, and like to buy their customers’ calves. Another strong sale for the Mogck family, with many repeat buyers! The female sale was especially active.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 16: $ 47,500 to Hoover Angus, Tingley, Iowa – Mogck Fortress 517 x SydGen Enhance

Lot 35: $ 21,000 to Dave Fuoss, Draper, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Rito 9I9 of Rita SF56 616

Lot 36: $ 15,000 to Duane Gray, Ridgeview, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x JMB Traction 292

Lot 67: $ 17,000 to Don Abar, Shevlin, Minnesota – Poss Maverick x MAF Tanker 23

Lot 68: $ 13,000 to Miller Angus Farms, Estelline, South Dakota – Poss Maverick x Mohnen Heartland 953

Lot 39: $ 12,500 to Semex, Guelph, Ontario, Canada – Deer Valley Growth Fund x MOGCK Frontman 1141

Top Selling Bred Female:

Lot 135: $ 4,000 to Rosemary Dryden, Oelrichs, Dakota – Musgrave Big Sky x MOGCK Sure Shot

Mike Johnson, Flandreau, South Dakota, bought three bulls.



Brett Miller of Miller Angus, Estelline, South Dakota, bought Lot 68, a Poss Maverick son, at $13,000.

