Mohnen Angus “Power of Genetics” 24th Annual Bull Sale
February 13, 2018
Date: Feb. 8, 2018
Location: at the ranch, southwest of White Lake, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling
Averages:
126 registered yearling Angus Bulls – $7,185
14 Sim-Angus Bulls $5,321
Mohnen Angus produced another outstanding sale of Angus bulls. They have continued with their breeding program of raising cattle that will make money for their customers. This was one of the biggest, stoutest sets of Angus bulls that you will see. Another big crowd on a snowy day, with many repeat buyers, made this sale active all day long.
Top Selling Angus:
Lot 1: $47,500 to Square B Ranch, Missouri – SAV Seedstock 4838 x Connealy Thunder (Mohnen Jilt)
Lot 77: $42,000 to S T Genetics, Brazil / Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x CCC Merritt 030
Lot 56: $35,000 to Mitch Campbell, Canada – SAV Recharge 3436 x Wulffs Ext 6106 (Mohnen Jilt)
Lot 20: $30,000 to DBL Livestock, Fullerton, Nebraska – Mohnen Global 1274 x SAV Mustang 9134
Lot 70: $26,000 to Baker LeMar Angus, St. Onge, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x SAV Pioneer 7301
Top Selling Simm-Angus:
Lot 137: $12,000 to Gilliland Livestock, Davis, California – WAGR Earthquake 236Z x JF Milestone 999W
Lot 138: $9,000 to Curt Plamp, Stickney, South Dakota – WAGR Earthquake 236Z x JF American Pride 0987X
Lot 149: $7,500 to Gilliland Livestock, Davis, California – JF Milestone 999W x TNT Tanker U263 (Mohnen Jilt)
