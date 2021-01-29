Mohnen Angus “Power of Genetics” 27th Annual Bull Sale

Date: Jan. 26, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, southwest of White Lake, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

105 reg. ylg Angus Bulls – $9,666

41 Fall reg. Angus Bulls – $7,293

146 Angus Bulls – $9,000

16 Sim-Angus Bulls – $5,016

The Mohnen family continues to produce Angus genetics that demand attention from cattlemen across the board, from Angus breeders to very astute commercial cattlemen. The depth of quality was truly impressive from start to finish. I’m sure you’re going to hear more from several of the good bulls sold in this sale. Congratulations to the Mohnen family on a fantastic sale!

Top Selling Angus:

Lot 14: Mohnen Bandolier, recommended for heifers ~ $ 70,000 to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, California – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Mohnen Crown Royal 316 (Mohnen Jilt 1402)

Lot 46: Mohnen Stats ~ $ 70,000 to Ridl Angus, Dickinson, North Dakota, and Richard Angus, Belfield, North Dakota – Tehama Tahoe B767 x Quaker Hill Rampage 0A36

Lot 99: Mohnen Jet Black 310 ~ $ 35,000 to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, California – Bar R Jet Black 5063 x Mohnen Crown Royal 316 (Mohnen Jilt 1412)

Lot 15: Mohnen Equity ~ $ 28,000 to Genex CRI, Shawano, Wisconsin – Deer Valley Growth Fund x PVF Insight 0129 (Mohnen Jilt 2045)

Lot 71: $ 25,000 to ST Genetics, Navasota, Texas – Musgrave 316 Stunner x HA Cowboy Up 5405

Lot 21: $ 21,000 to Brett Zikmund, Fullerton, North Carolina – Deer Valley Growth Fund x SAV Renown 3439

Top Selling Sim-Angus:

Lot 168: $ 11,000 to Ron Gillaland, Davis, California – KCC1 Empire 280E x TJ Cornhusker 226A

Daryl Dartt of Dartt Angus, Wall, South Dakota, bought Lots 2 and 24.

