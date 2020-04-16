Montana Western’s Colt Challenge & Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: March 28, 2020
Location: La Cense Arena, Dillon, Montana
Auctioneer: Reed Tobol and Jason Clinkenbeard
Averages:
33 Colts – $4,800
Sale Highlights:
Lot 22 at $8,400, WEAVERS PERK N BROKE, 2017 AQHA Palamino Gelding donated by Weaver Quarter Horses, Big Sandy, Montana, Sold to Mike and Martha Munchhof, Corvallis, Montana
Student Awards:
Top UMW Student, Samantha Mehta, riding lot 5, Alright Lights donated by Erb Ranch, Dillon, Montana
Top MSU Student, Kendall Fedore, riding Lot 31, OSR Sparkling Gun, donated by Open Spear Ranch, Melville, Montana
“To Be A Better Horseman Award” Kayla Lake, riding Lot 11, Cashin Chexs, donated by Koy and Denise Holland
Most Improved UMW Student, Megwyn Bennett, riding Lot 4, Jasmine Sanfritzco, donated by Erb Ranch
LaCense Montana UM Western Natural Horsemanship Top Student 2019-2020, Dawson Baxter, riding Lot 9, Stylish Quix Pepto, donated by Harrington and Hirschy Quarter Horses, Dillon, Montana
