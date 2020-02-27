TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2020

Location: At the ranch, Artesian, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

57 Angus Bulls – $4,912

Beautiful late February day and a outstanding set of Angus Bulls brought out may new and repeat buyers today for the Moore Angus

36th Annual Bull Sale.

Lot 952 at $25,000, Moore Splash 6360, DOB 2-1-2019, Reg 1961567, 7/S Splash 415, sold to Krebs Ranch Gordon, NE.

Lot 949 at $8,000, Moore 645 Tour of Duty, DOB 3-9-19, Reg 19606344, Moore Tour of Duty 136, sold to Jim Miller Hysham, MT

Lot 939 at $8,000, Moore 241 Substance 638, DOB 2-29-2019, Reg 10606337, Moore Substance 31, sold to Mike Hemmer, Dell Rapids, SD.

Lot 942 at $7,500 Moore FT Knox 209, DOB 3-11-2019, Reg 19606339, Koupals B & B Fort Knox 2077

Lot 950 at $7,000, Moore 654 Tour of Duty 481, DOB 2-7-2019, Reg 19606345 Moore Tour of Duty 136, sold to Darryl Goodroad, SD.