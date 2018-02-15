Mrnak Hereford Ranch 51st Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb.11, 2018

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Average:

97 Reg. Hereford two-year-old bulls – $5,227

287 Commercial black baldy open heifers – $1,252

5 Horses – $5,400

The Mrnak family hosted a big crowd at Bowman Auction Market for their annual production sale. This was an awesome set of bulls, being thick and long, and packed full of muscle. This sale was very active, with every bull finding a new home. A highlight of the sale were the outstanding black/white face heifers offered by the Mrnak bull customers.

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 47: $12,000 to Lance Leachman, Maidstone, Saskatchewan, Canada – MH 9067 Domino 2249 x SR Chateau 1157

Lot 42: $12,000 to Larry Tinjum, Powers Lake, North Dakota – MH 2239 Advance 4303 x H5 4055 Advance 1147 1 ET

Lot 34: $11,000 to Merle Wyatt, Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada – MH 2239 Advance 4119 x SR Caliber 480X

Lot 7: $10,000 to Brad Dallas, Bowden, Alberta, Canada – BCD 345S Wachter 998W x MH Dakota 0230

Lot 9: $10,000 to Marc Feller, Redfield, Iowa – WCC/CC 1009 Great Divide 102 x MH Dakota 301