Mrnak Hereford Ranch 51st Annual Production Sale
February 15, 2018
Date: Feb.11, 2018
Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar and Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Average:
97 Reg. Hereford two-year-old bulls – $5,227
287 Commercial black baldy open heifers – $1,252
5 Horses – $5,400
The Mrnak family hosted a big crowd at Bowman Auction Market for their annual production sale. This was an awesome set of bulls, being thick and long, and packed full of muscle. This sale was very active, with every bull finding a new home. A highlight of the sale were the outstanding black/white face heifers offered by the Mrnak bull customers.
Top Selling Hereford Bulls:
Lot 47: $12,000 to Lance Leachman, Maidstone, Saskatchewan, Canada – MH 9067 Domino 2249 x SR Chateau 1157
Lot 42: $12,000 to Larry Tinjum, Powers Lake, North Dakota – MH 2239 Advance 4303 x H5 4055 Advance 1147 1 ET
Lot 34: $11,000 to Merle Wyatt, Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada – MH 2239 Advance 4119 x SR Caliber 480X
Lot 7: $10,000 to Brad Dallas, Bowden, Alberta, Canada – BCD 345S Wachter 998W x MH Dakota 0230
Lot 9: $10,000 to Marc Feller, Redfield, Iowa – WCC/CC 1009 Great Divide 102 x MH Dakota 301