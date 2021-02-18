Mrnak Herefords 54th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2021

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

86 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $6,061

112 Commercial open heifers – $1,245

2021 marks the 75th Anniversary of raising Hereford seedstock for the Mrnak family. At the opening of their 54th Annual sale, Robin Mrnak gave a brief family history and the reasons grandfather Jim Mrnak stayed true to the Hereford breed. Hereford cattle have treated the Mrnaks well and Mrnak Hereford Ranch has helped to improve the Hereford breed.

Top selling bulls in the sale were:

Lot 33, MH 711 Comet 9148, 4/19 son of BCC Comet 711E x EXR L18 Extra Deep 9279 to Ox Bow Ranch, Wolf Point, MT for $14,000.

Lot 63, MH 4119 Advance 9261, 4/19 son of MH 2239 Advance 4119 x UPS Sterling 2315 ET to Beerys Land & Livestock, Vida, MT for $13,500.

Lot 15, MH 7422 Advance 960, 3/19 son of MH 5249 Advance 7422 x ECR AL Ree Heights 3003 ET to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $13,000.

Lot 81, MH BN 524 Hometown 9008, 2/19 son of MH KMK Hometown 524 ET x ECR L18 Extra Deep 9279 to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $10,500.

Lot 7, MH 7422 Advance 919, 3/19 son of MH 5249 Advance 7422 x MH 9126J Domino 362 1ET to Mark Feller, Redfield, IA for $10,000.

Lot 44, MH 587 Domino 9202, 4/19 son of H5 177 Domino 587 x ECR AL Ree Heights 3003 ET to Empire Ranch, Moorcroft, WY for $10,000.

Krista Beery, Beery Land & Livestock, Vida, MT.



Empire Ranch, Moorcroft, WY. Repeat Mrnak Hereford customers.

