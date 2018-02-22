Nathan Palm Angus 6th Annual Production Sale, With Guest Consigner John Blohm

Date: Feb. 18, 2018

Location: Watertown, SD

Auctioneer: Harley Lamb

Averages:

33 Palm Bulls: $3,470

16 Blohm Bulls: $2,570

Nathan Palm along with John Blohm joined forces to bring a stout set of long aged and yearling bulls to Glacial Lakes Livestock. The bulls were fed for longevity and built around EPDs and strong cow families. As Nathan says "Good cows make good bulls"

Leading off the sale at $6,500 was a big ribbed son of SAV Bruiser 9164, he sold to John Blohm. Also selling for $6,500 to Dean Hunt of Gary, S.D. was lot 6033 a high growth bull sired by SAV Net Worth. Next a bull from the Blohm offering, lot 755, a low birth son of Basin Excitement sold for $5,750 to Nathan Palm. Two bulls sold for $5,250, lot 6049 to Kevin Krakow of Strandsburg and lot 6118 to Russell Miller of Grahm, Mo.