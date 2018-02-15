NCC Nagel Cattle Co. 24th Annual Performance Plus Maine- Anjou Sale
February 15, 2018
Date: Feb. 9, 2018
Location: Nagel Salebarn, 7N Arena, Springfield, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Average:
54 ylg Maine-Anjou, Maine-Angus, and Sim-Maine-Angus Bulls – $4,694
Nagel Cattle Co. had a really nice crowd on a cold day after some fresh snow. Many repeat buyers, along with friends and neighbors, were on hand to bid on these quality bulls. This was an outstanding set of bulls, with extra dimension, hair coat, and style. As you walked through the barn, you saw pen after pen of some of the most outstanding Maine bulls in America.
Top Selling Lots:
Lot 13: $10,000 to Tucker Tibken, Wiota, Iowa – Daddys Money 55Z x GEF Open Bar
Lot 11: $9,500 to DeJong Ranch, Kennebec, South Dakota – Boe Garth x NBJ Gigolo Joe
Lot 3: $8,000 to Jim Nagel, Avon, South Dakota – NMR Maternal Made x GVC Special Delivery 42S
Lot 47: $7,250 to Roger Seedorf, Yoma, Colorado – GVC Lasting Impression x JMG Upward 13X
Lot 22: $7,000 to Wes Palmer, Chambers, Nebraska – Daddys Money 55Z x JMG Really Windy 815
Lot 9: $7,000 to Birkeland Ranch, Dupree, South Dakota – Boe Garth x CA Future Direction 5321