Neiman Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale

Customers enjoyed looking over the cattle in the sunshine.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2020

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market, Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

57 Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls – $5,400

February 20, 2020, was a bright warm and sunny day for the Annual Neiman Cattle Company Annual Bull Sale held at Belle Fourche Livestock Market, Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Ryan and Sonnie along with family offered a set of powerful range ready coming two-year-old Angus bulls to a large crowd of both new and repeat buyers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 858 at $10,500, NCC CORE VALUES 858, DOB 5/27/18, JGM CORE VALUES 5G11 x NCC DIXIE ERICA 3048, Sold to Tim Birch, Alzada, Montana

Lot 845 at $9,500, NCC FULL DAY 845, DOB 4/10/18, BENFIELD FULL DAY A50 x N77R POLLYANA 8022 705H, Sold to Tim Birch.

Lot 846 at $9,000, NCC EMBLAZON 846, DOB 4/23/18, NCC EMBLAZON 519 x NCC ERISKAY 575, Sold to Scott Joslyn, Gillette, Wyoming.

Lot 822 at $8,500, NCC URLACHER 822, DOB 4/22/18, CFC URLACHER V53 x NCC DIXIE ERICA 2044, Sold to Tope Livestock, Hulett, Wyoming.

Lot 860 at $8,250, NCC EMBLAZON 860, DOB 4/11/18, CCA EMBLAZON x NCC EVERELDA 4026, Sold to Tim Birch.