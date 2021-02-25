Neiman Cattle Co. Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2021

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market-Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

46 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $4,685

The wind was bitter and cold while walking through the cattle on February 18, 2021, however loyal customers still came out to support the Neiman family for the Annual Neiman Cattle Co. Bull Sale held at Belle Fourche Livestock Market. Neiman Cattle Co has a strong reputation for raising cattle that go out and work in any environment and standing behind their product. Congratulations on a great sale.

Lot 25 at $8,750, NCC WYOMING 901, DOB 3/24/19, NCC WYOMING 207 x NCC DIXIE ERICA 700, sold to Tim Burch, Alzada, Montana.

Lot 27 at $7,500, NCC WYOMING 905, DOB 4/19/19, NCC WYOMING 307 x NCC BLACKCAP 3042, sold to Christiansen Cattle, Kimball, South Dakota.

Lot 1 at $7,500, NCC EMBLAZON 929, DOB 4/25/19, CCA EMBLAZON 702 x NCC DIXIE ERICA 2003, Sold to Carbon Creek Ranch, Medicine Bow, Wyoming.

Lot 9 at $7,000, NCC ABSOLUTE 919, DOB 4/11/19, KCF BENNETT ABSOLUTE x NCC JUANADA 548 2023, Sold to Christiansen Cattle, Kimball, South Dakota.