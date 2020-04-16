Nelson Livestock Company “Bulls for the Big Country” Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 6, 2020
Location: At the Ranch near Wibaux, Montana
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
Averages:
59 Simmental, Simangus, & Angus Bulls – $3,678
The Nelson Crew held their 46th Annual Bull Sale at the Ranch near Wibaux, Montana on April 6, 2020. Tom & Renee Nelson along with family have a long history of raising and developing Simmental bulls and strive to offer cattle that have performance “bred on not fed on”. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 5 at $13,000, 48G, DOB 3/7/19, HOMO BLACK & HOMO POLLED PUREBRED SIMMENTAL BULL, HOOKS EAGLE 6E x NLC BILLINGS B148, Sold to Emmons Ranch Olive, Montana
Lot 4 at $7500, 37G, DOB 3/2/19, HOMO BLACK & HOMO POLLED PUREBRED SIMMENTAL BULL, HOOKS EAGLE 6E x NLC U29, Sold to XL Ranch, Cody, Wyoming
Lot 26 at $7500, 1G, DOB 2/19/19, HETERO BLACK & HOMO POLLED SIMANGUS BULL, NLC COW BOSS 160C x NLC ECOLLEA E31, Sold to Campbell Simmental, Ignacio, Colorado
Lot 46 at $6000, DOB 34G, DOB 3/5/19, HOMO BLACK & HOMO POLLED SIMANGUS BULL, LRS ICONIC 303C x NLC BONNA B116, Sold to Brian Rustad, Wibaux, Montana
Lot 72 at $6000, DOB 2/27/19, BLACK & POLLED SIMANGUS BULL, BALDRIDGE BRONC x NLC C93 CHLOE, Sold to Roger Donsbach, Miles City, Montana.
