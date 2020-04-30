Nick Risse’s 40th Annual Bull Sale
Date: April 4, 2020
Location: at the ranch, 14 miles east of Martin, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Greg Arendt
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
69 Reg. Angus Bulls – $4,153
Risse Angus is owned by Nick and Gina Risse, in partnership with their sons, Tucker and his wife Kelby, and Ryan and his wife Dawne. These outstanding bulls were developed slowly to maximize longevity and athleticism. They are not overfed. This is an up and coming herd of Angus cattle, as the owners, their neighbors and their customers who use these bulls are all filled with enthusiasm for this program. I think people need to come and see these cattle.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 970: $9,000 to Tucker Risse in partnership w/ Quincy Investors, Martin, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x Sitz Upward 307R
Lot 930: $8,100 to Gary Swanson, Valentine, Nebraska – EZAR Gold Rush 6001 x 21AR Roundup 7005
Lot 916: $8,000 to Gary Swanson, Valentine, Nebraska – SAV Renown 3439 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004
Lot 912: $7,750 to Scott Huber, Martin, South Dakota – Risse’s Tank 745 x Koupals B&B Upward 1048
Lot 950: $7,750 to Bob Carr, Valentine, Nebraska – Hoover Dam x SAV Resource 1441
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User