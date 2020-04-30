Nick Risse’s 40th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Nick Risse’s 40th Annual Bull Sale

Production Sale Reports Sale-reports |

Greg Arendt, auctioneer, with Kelby, Tucker, and Nick Risse.

Date: April 4, 2020

Location: at the ranch, 14 miles east of Martin, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Greg Arendt

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek


Averages:

69 Reg. Angus Bulls – $4,153

Risse Angus is owned by Nick and Gina Risse, in partnership with their sons, Tucker and his wife Kelby, and Ryan and his wife Dawne. These outstanding bulls were developed slowly to maximize longevity and athleticism. They are not overfed. This is an up and coming herd of Angus cattle, as the owners, their neighbors and their customers who use these bulls are all filled with enthusiasm for this program. I think people need to come and see these cattle.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 970: $9,000 to Tucker Risse in partnership w/ Quincy Investors, Martin, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x Sitz Upward 307R

Lot 930: $8,100 to Gary Swanson, Valentine, Nebraska – EZAR Gold Rush 6001 x 21AR Roundup 7005

Lot 916: $8,000 to Gary Swanson, Valentine, Nebraska – SAV Renown 3439 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004

Lot 912: $7,750 to Scott Huber, Martin, South Dakota – Risse’s Tank 745 x Koupals B&B Upward 1048

Lot 950: $7,750 to Bob Carr, Valentine, Nebraska – Hoover Dam x SAV Resource 1441

