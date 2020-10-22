One of the highlights of the NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale every year is the NILE Raffle Filly, this years filly was “FIDDLE ON RITA” a 2018 Chestnut Mare.



TSLN Reps: Matt Wznick, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Oct. 17, 2020

Location: Millers Horse Palace, Laurel, Montana

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

26 2020 Stud Colts – $2,015

17 2020 Filly Colts – $1,753

13 2019 Gelding/Stud Colts – $5,804

6 2019 Filly Colts – $2,767

16 Broke Geldings – $9,469

6 Broke Mares – $3,700

An outstanding offering and large of variety of horses was offered for sale to the public at the annual NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale on Oct. 17, 2020 at Millers Horse Palace in Laurel, Montana. The NILE not only attracts reputation consignors each and every year but also makes sure to give buyers ample amount of time to evaluate and study the horses prior to being sold. Congratulations to the NILE on a great sale!

Lot #568 at $25,000, TRIPLE THE SNAZZY, 2012 BUCKSKIN AQHA GELDING, MR JOES SNAZZY RED x LITTLE MISS PEPPY, Consigned by the Bow & Arrow Ranch, Arvada, Wyoming

Lot #554 at $21,000, IM EVERY CHICS DREAM, 2017 PALOMINO AQHA GELDING, SMART CHIC OLENA x DIDIT N DUNIT, Consigned by Andy & Megan Hansen, Joice, Iowa

Lot #501 at $16,000, BET HES GOT SUGAR, 2019 BAY AQHA GELDING, BET HES GOTTA GUN x SCRAMBIN SUGAR, Consigned by Fink Quarter Horses, Hysham, Montana

Lot #511 at $6,500, ZIPANIC SIXES, 2020 SORREL AQHA MARE, ZIPANIC x SPRING AT THE SIXES, Consigned by Ward Fenton, Worden, Montana

Lot #562 at $5,600, ZIPANICS GUN, 2020 RED ROAN AQHA STALLION, BET HES GOT A GUN x ZIPANIC FLASH, Consigned by Ward Fenton, Worden, Montana.