TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 2, 2021

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

27 Angus Bulls – $5,485

5 Bred Angus Heifers – $4,200

14 Open Heifer Calves – $2,582

2 Donors – $4,750

North Dakota Angus State Sale had a beautiful day for the 2021 sale, with a big crowd in the seats at Kist Livestock.

Lot 40 at $10,000, PF Stunner 013 Dob 2-4-2020, Musgrave 316 Stunner x PF Lass 326, sold to Mark Shores, Evansville, MN and 2 Ten Cattle Company Vinning, MN. Consigned by Petersen Farms, Bowbells, ND.

Lot 21 at $9,000, HSF Redemption 0040 Dob 2-23-2020, Chestnut Redemption 38 x HSF Emblynette 6009, sold to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, ND. Consigned by Hansen Stock Farm, Carrington, ND.

Lot 27 at $7,500, HCC Growth Fund 0660 Dob 1-20-2020, Deer Valley Growth Fund x HCC Lucy 0271-0944, sold to Thompson Angus, Kintyre, ND, consigned by Haugen Cattle Company, Hanaford, ND.

Bred Heifers

Lot 46 at $5,750, Dob 2-3-2019 7/S Erica Lucy 1519, 7/S Splash 415 x 7S Erica Lucy 913, sold to Christopher Furman, Steele, ND. Consigned by Sundsbak Farms, Des Lacs, ND.

Top Donor

Lot 48 at $7500 MCC Super Mama 0139 Dob 2-19-2010, CRA Bextor 872 5205 608 x MCC Supermama 7212, sold to Gaston Hornung, CO. Consigned by TLC Angus Hazelton, ND.