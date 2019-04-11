Oakwater Ranch / Rocking Arrow 39th Annual Charolais Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 9, 2019

Location: Valentine Livestock, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell

Averages:

88 Yearling Charolais Bulls – $3,362

Recommended Stories For You

Very nice set of yearling Charolais bulls for the 36th Annual Oakwater/Rocking Arrow Bull sale. This sale was complimented very well with powerful, growthy bulls with calving ease.

The top selling bull of the day was lot 2, OW About Time 8022 Pld, a 1/18 son of FF About Time Y07 that had a 77 pound birthweight, 108 weaning ratio and epds of BW 0.2, WW 37, YW 66, Milk 10. Honeyman Charolais, Reeder, ND was the buyer at $9,500.

Lot 46, OW Design S519-8021, a 1/18 son of OW Design S519 with 119 weaning ratio, 111 yearling ratio and epds of BW 0.0, WW 35, YW 58, Milk 20 sold to Matt and Kim Kramer, Stapleton, NE for $6,750.

Lot 41, OW Sandman 8286 Pld, a 3/18 son of OW Sandman W150 Pld with 118 weaning ratio, 114 yearling ratio, epds of BW -2.6, WW 33, YW 58, Milk 10 sold to Ken and Kevin Kawalski, Loup City, NE for $6,500.

Lot 4, OW About Time 8202 Pld, a 2/18 son of FF About Time Y07 with epds of BW 1.9 WW 36 YW 66 Milk 17 sold to Alan White, Carmen, IL for $6,000.

Lot 6, OW My Time 8098 Pld, a 2/18 son of OW My Time 6075 Pld, with epds of BW -2.2 WW 33 YW 65 Milk 11 went to Matt and Kim Kramer, for $5,750.