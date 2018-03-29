Open Gate Ranch Simmental Bull Sale Report
March 29, 2018
March 20, 2018
Augusta, Montana
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Sale Manager: Allied Genetic Resources
Sale Averages
75 Sim-Angus Bulls $4,920
High Selling Lots
$9,500- Lot 22- EB46, 1/23/2017 black, polled TJ Cowboy Up 529B son purchased by the Hitchcock Ranch, Dupuyer, MT.
$9,000- Lot 1- EC952, 1/18/2017 black, polled Hooks Trinity 9T son purchased by Brad Higgins, Cottonwood, ID.
$9,00- Lot 23- EB606, 2/17/2017 black, polled TJ Cowboy Up 529B son purchased by the Townsend Ranch, White Sulphur Springs, MT.
$7,000- Lot 28- EB647, 1/28/2017 black, polled TJ Cowboy Up 529B son purchased by Mitch Johnson, Fairfield, MT.
$6,750- Lot 12- EB633, 2/10/2017 black, polled Gibbs 0601X Raisincain son purchased by the Milford Colony, Wolf Creek, MT.
$6,750- Lot 13- EZ991, 2/26/2017 black, polled Gibbs 0601X Rasincain son purchased by Lisa Bignell, Avon, MT.
