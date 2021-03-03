Ostrand Angus

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2021

Location: Sargent, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

136 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,186

41 Open Angus Heifers – $2,000

Top Bulls:

Lot 62 at $16,500 was OA Hard Rock 110, DOB: 12/23/19; SIRE: Connealy Hard Rock 6621; MGS: Bushs Easy Decision 98. He sold to Flag Ranch of Scottsbluff, NE.

Lot 29 at $14,000 was OA Fortune 590, DOB: 01/08/20; SIRE: Connealy Fortune 752L; MGS: Connealy Consensus 0728. He sold to Bart Deterding of Cambridge, NE.

Lot 48 at $14,000 was OA Entice 140, DOB: 12/25/19: SIRE: Mogck Entice; MGS: SAV Pedigree 4834. He sold to Mart McNutt of Sutherland, NE.

Lot 21 at $14,000 was OA Blackhawk 1000, DOB: 01/14/20: SIRE: Connealy Blackhawk 6198; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Kathol Farms of Hartington, NE.

Lot 78 at $13,000 was OA Black Magic 990, DOB: 01/14/20: SIRE: Byergo Black Magic 3348; MGS: SA High Definition 912. He sold to Mart McNutt of Sutherland, NE.

Top Open Heifer:

Lot 159 at $3,800 was OA Lassie 1170, DOB: 01/19/20: SIRE: Connealy Spur; MGS: Connealy In Focus 4955. She sold to TD Angus of North Platte, NE.