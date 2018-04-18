Pass Creek Angus Ranch 44th Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: April 11, 2018

Location: At The Ranch Wyola, Montana

Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

18 Fall Yearling Bulls – $3,180

Recommended Stories For You

44 Yearling Bulls – $2,630

Top Fall Yearlings:

Lot 14 $4,750 to Merle Ligocki, Sheridan, Wyoming; Pass Creek 13 3094 6246; 8/22/16; B/R New Frontier 095-13 x FF Profit X25.

Lot 19 $4,750 to O Lazy K Ranch, Hysham, Montana; Pass Creek 461 4166 6291; 8/13/16; B/R Warrior 461 x Bovagene Exceller 001.this bull has EPDs of: CED 7 BW 0.9 WW 44 YW 80 Milk 23.

Lot 16 $4,500 to Talbot Kock, Kaycee, Wyoming; Pass Creek 461 4163 6289; 8/11/16; B/R Warrior 461 x Pass Creek 9032 6108 1188. He has EPDs of: CED 6 BW 1.10 WW 44 YW 85 Milk 22.

Top Yearling Bulls:

Lot 4 $4,000 to Gene and Rebecca Haaland, Lavina, Montana; Pass Creek 1245 54 7013; 2/10/17; Gray's Black Granite 1245 x SA Romeo 1421.with EPDs of: CED 8 BW 1.8 WW 68 YW 114 Milk 28.

Lot 27 $4,000 to Brian Creek Cattle Company, Ashland, Montana; Pass Creek 3048 478 7136; 3/24/17; Pass Creek 106 17 3038 x Bovagene Exceller 001.His EPDs were: CED 10 BW 0.2 WW 44 YW 81 Milk 25.

Lot 49 $4,000 to Salt Creek Cattle Company, Edgerton, WY; Pass Creek 1245 0124 7057; 4/1/17; Gray's Black Granite 1245 x Apex In Line 7710,with epds of CED 9 BW 1.6 WW 61 YW 99 Milk 28. F