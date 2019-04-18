Pass Creek Angus Ranch 45th Annual “Headin For the Pass” Bull Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 16, 2019

Location: at the ranch, south of Wyola, Montana.

Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

49 yearling bulls – $2,915

Recommended Stories For You

30 fall bulls – $3,667

A postponed sale was a clearly a good call by the Rathkamp family as April 16,2019 turned out to be a beautiful spring day. Pass Creek Angus Ranch offered a powerful set of rugged fall and yearling bulls to the buyers in the seats of the sale barn at the ranch. Congratulations on a great sale!

Sale Highlights:

Lot 69 at $6,000, PASS CREEK 107S 451 7249, DOB 8/11/17, REG# 19133818, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 107S x MS PASS CREEK 0035 874 451, sold to Salt Creek Cattle, Edgarton, Wyoming.

Lot 79 at $6,000, PASS CREEK 107S 475 7253, DOB 8/6/17, REG# 19133823, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 107S x MS PASS CREEK 1158 91 475, sold to Salt Creek Cattle, Edgarton, Wyoming.

Lot 56 at $5,000, PASS CREEK 107S 266 7207, DOB 8/15/17, REG# 19153471, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 107S x MS PASS CREEK 9020 94 266, Sold to Elhard Cattle, Dunmore, Montana.

Lot 6 at $5,000, PASS CREEK 6079 571 8068, DOB 3/3/18, REG# 19277218, PASS CREEK 461 445 6079 x MS PASS CREEK 1158 922 571, Sold to Sletten Angus, Faith, South Dakota.

Lot 41 at $5,000, PASS CREEK D177 570 8067, DOB 3/13/18, REG# 19277217, VERMILION SPUR D177 x MS PASS CREEK 1158 912 570, Sold to Brian Creek Cattle, Ashland, Montana.