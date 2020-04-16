Pass Creek Angus Ranch 46th Annual Bull Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 8, 2020
Location: At the Ranch Near Wyola, Montana
Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson
Averages:
30 Fall Yearling Bulls – $3,000
48 Yearling Bulls – $2,600
It was a sunny spring day April 8, 2020 with a strong cool breeze for the 46th Annual Pass Creek Angus Ranch Production Bull Sale, held at the ranch near Wyola, Montana. The Rathkamp family focuses on raising and offering cattle that strive in unfavorable conditions along with genetics that emphasize docility and marbling. Both new and repeat buyers were scattered through out the seats and plenty of time was given to view the cattle. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 7 at $5,000, PASS CREEK D177 5240 8274, DOB 8/20/18, VERMILION SPUR D177 x MS PASS CREEK 1421, Sold to Brewton Boley, Recluse, Wyoming
Lot 4 at $4,500, PASS CREEK 136 6313 8301, DOB 8/17/18, S A SHAMAN 136 x MS PASS CREEK A039, Sold to Brewton Boley, Recluse, Wyoming
Lot 2 at $4,500, PASS CREEK D177 5181 8267, DOB 8/10/18, VERMILION SPUR D177 x MS PASS CREEK 9164, Sold to Brewton Boley, Recluse, Wyoming
Top Yearling Bull:
Lot 60 at $4,000, PASS CREEK 136 572 9101, DOB 3/27/19, S A SHAMAN 136 x MS PASS CREEK 1158, Sold to Bo Jackson, Ten Sleep, Wyoming
