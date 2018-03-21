Peckenpaugh Angus Annual 2 Year Old Bull Sale
March 21, 2018
TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2018
Location: at the ranch, Carthage, S.D.
Auctioneer: Al Conover
Sale Manager: Conover Auction Service
Averages
50 Angus bulls at $5,011
Sale Highlights
Lot 5 at $7,500 PECKS H421 608 Dob 2-29-2016 Reg 18836774, Hoover CC & 7H421 x MS Pecks Blackbird 916 sold to Peckenpaugh, Ranch Carthage,S.D.
Lot 6 at $7,500 PECKS TIMELESS 426 614 Dob 3-5-2016 Reg 1883618, Montana Timeless 426 SF x Ms Pecks Angel 351 sold to Peckenpaugh Ranch, Carthage, S.D.
Lot 1 at $7,250 PECKS 340 601 DOB 2-2-2106 REG 18916706, PECKS H 421 340 X MS PECKS PRIDE 469 sold to Cherry Dorn, Hendricks, Minn.
Lot 46 at $7,000 PECKS 250 6134 Dob 4-14-2016 Reg 18836812, Pecks CC&7H421 x Ms Pecks Pride 106 sold to Gary Utman, Mondale, Iowa.