Peckenpaugh Angus
February 25, 2019
TSLN Rep: Chris Effling
Date of Sale: 02/22/2019
Location: At the ranch, Carthage, SD
Auctioneer: Al Conover
Sales Manager: Conover Ahction Service
Averages
50 Angus Bulls – $5027
Sale Highlights
Lot 29 at $9000 Pecks Timeless 790 Dob 3-31-2017, Reg 19281140 Montana Timeless 426 SF x Deer Valley Primrose 2260, sold to Jerry Bush Pierre, SD.
Lot 14 at $8000 Pecks Timeless 750 Dob 3-17-2017, Reg 19281128 Montana Timeless 426 SF x Pecks Edella 4161, sold to Peckenpaugh Rach Carthage , SD.
Lot 24 at $7000 Pecks Timeless 780 Dob 3-26-2017, Reg 19281127 Montana Timeless 426 SF x Ms Pecks Edella 334, sold to Gary Utman Modale , IA.
Lot 43 at $7000 Pecks Electrify 7132 Dob 4-16-2017, Reg 19245227 Hoover Electrify x MS Pecks Stats 0115, sold to Hoffman Ranch Rockham, SD.
Lot 1 at $7000 Pecks Timeless 426 704 Dob 2-26-2017, Reg 1920375 Montana Timeless 426 SF x MS Pecks Pride 074, sold to Peckenpaugh Ranch Carthage , SD.