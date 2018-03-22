Pederson Broken Heart Ranch Red Angus 40th Annual Production Sale Report

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 11, 2018

Location: at the ranch, north of Firesteel, S.D.

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

65 yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $4,900

100 open cCommercial Red Angus heifers avg. $1,278

Broken Heart Ranch held their 40th Annual Red Angus Production sale at the ranch on Sunday, March 11. This was a rescheduled sale day due to the winter storm that ran thru the Western Plains. Sale day was sunny and roads were good.

The high-selling bull on the day was lot 2, BHR Rolling Deep 71, a 3/17 son of RReds Rolling Deep C734 with epds of CED 5 BW -1.9 WW 76 YW 121 Milk 20 selling to VanZee Ranch, Sioux Center, Iowa for $16,000.

Lot 8, BHR Moonshine 411 753, a 4/17 son of BHR Moonshine 411 with 768 lb weaning wt. and 1556 lb. yearling wt. that had a weaning ratio of 122, yearling ratio of 112 sold to Steve Landis, Mobridge, S.D. for $9,750.

Hendrickson Ranch, Draper S.D. purchased lot 21, BHR Rolling Deep 77, a 3/17 son of RReds Rolling Deep C734 for $9,000.

Lot 33, BHR Zepplin 799, a 4/17 son of Red Windy Hill Zepplin 1240 with 1300 lb. yearling wt. sold to William Marks Farm, Gettysburg, S.D. for $8,500.

Lot 9, BHR Impeccable 7150, a 4/17 son of LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A that had weaning wt. of 800 lb., yearling wt. of 1430 lb. sold to Valley View Ranch, Herreid, S.D. for $8,250.

Two bulls sold at $8,000 each, lot 4, BHR Impeccable 767 to Bickel Ranch, Firesteel, S.D. and lot 7, BHR Moonshine went to Tim Schmidt, Herried, S.D.