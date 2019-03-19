TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 11, 2019

Location: Wagon Box Ranch in Hardin ,MT

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Sales Manager: Ron Frye Marketing

Averages

162 Angus Bulls – $4820

Great day at the Pine Coulee Angus Bull Sale. The weather was great at the Wagon Box Ranch in Hardin, Montana.

Sale Highlights

Lot 18 at $22,500, Pine Coulee Cattleman F300, Dob 12-28-2017, Reg 19202595, PF Broadview 5009 x Pine Coulee Ever Entense A40, sold to Dave Dahlberg of Clearbrook,Minnesota and Currant Creek Angus of Roundup, Montana.

Lot 43 at $14,000, Pine Coulee Renown F333, Dob 1-12-2018, Reg 19305621, SAV Renown 3439 x SCR Everelda Entense 852, sold to Lisco Angus of Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 83 at $10,000, Pine Coulee Capitalist F339, Dob 2-8-2018, Reg 19307349, LD Capitalist 316 x Pine coulee Blackcap Y1, sold to Connelly Angus Valier, Montana.

Lot 28 at $9,000, Pine Coulee Cowboy Up F306, Dob 1-4-2018, Reg 19305724, HA Cowboy UP 5404 x Pine Coulee Everelda W77.

Lot 148 at $9,000, Pine Coulee Uproar F399, Dob 1-28-2018, Reg 19305435, Bruin Uproar 0070 x Pine coulee Bonny Z78 sold to Brett Lesh Ekalaka, Montana.