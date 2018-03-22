Ponca Creek Cattle Company Sale Report
March 22, 2018
TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 15, 2018
Location: at the ranch, Bonesteel, S.D.
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages
53 yearling Angus bulls averaged $3,512
70 Angus heifers averaged $2,367
Sale Highlights
Lot 129 at $9,000 JINDRA TRAIN 76 Dob 1-16-2016 Reg 18670970, Jindra Beckon x Jindra Eline erica J 051 452 sold to Jindra Angus, Creighton, Neb.
Lot 37 at $7,500 PONCA CREEK BROKEN BOW Dob 2-7-20147 Reg 18784585, KM Broken Bow 002. x Ponca Creek Blackbird 507 sold to Kramer Angus Farms, Ill.
Lot 1 at $7,000 PONCA CREEK TERRITORY 1180 Dob 2-24-2017 Reg 18790100, Baldridge Territory Z068 x Ponca creek Blackbird 1180 sold to JK Angus, Montrose,S.D.
Lot 2 at $5,750 PONCA CREEK TERRITORY 1157 Dob 3-7-2017 Reg 18790144, Baldridge Territory Z068. x Ponca Creek Georgina 1157 sold to Ken Hrabanek, Colome, S.D.
Top selling heifers
Lot 90 at $7,250 PONCA CREEK BLACKBIRD 728 Dob 2-23-2017 Reg 18790235, sold to Kyle Froseth, Sauk Center, Minn.
Lot 82 at $6,750 PONCA CREEK LASS Dob 2-20-2017 Reg 18790223, sold to Scott Welning, Emory, S.D.