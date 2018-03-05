Poppe Cattle Company Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March, 3, 2018

Location: BD Bar and Restaurant Fallon, Montana

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

74 Bulls – $4,900

Poppe Cattle packed the BD Bar and Restaurant with bull buyers. This was a great set of bulls with muscle and shape to add pounds and eye appeal to any operation.

Lot 9 at $9,000 PCC FERDINAND 5124E, March 9, 2017, KCF BLUE RIDGE B 23 sold to John Larson Gill, Colorado.

Lot 10 at $9,000 PCC DIRECTIVE 5114E March 16, 2017, KCF BLUE RIDGE 5114E sold to John Larson Gill, Colorado.

Lot 12 at $9,000 PCC GEMINI 5135E DOB March 18, 2017, KCF BLUE RIDGE B 23 sold to John Larson Gill, Colorado.

Lot 21 at $9,000 PCC TOP HAND 4108E Feb. 22, 2017, KCF BENNETT B 29 sold to Olkier Land and Cattle Elbert, Colorado.

Lot 45 at $8,250 HIGH CALIBER 5143E March 26, 2017, KCF BLUE RIDGE B 23 sold to Cavin Murnion, Jordan, Montana.

Top Volume Buyers buying 6 or more Bulls P- Diamond Livestock – Justin and Holli Sollenbarger Rand, Colorado, Owl Mountain Ranch – Chad and Brenda Brown, Rand, Colorado, Beardsley Ranch – John Henry and Ava Beardsley, Terry, Montana.