Powder River Quarter Horse Breeder Assoc. 43rd Annual Horse Sale & Show

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Sept. 6, 2020

Location: Broadus, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

23 Weanling Stud Colts – $1,713

27 Weanling Filly Colts – $1,404

5 Yearling Geldings – $3,650

5 Yearling Fillies – $2,050

23 Ride Horses – $7,404

It was a beautiful fall day, Sept. 6, 2020, for the 43rd Annual PRQHBA Horse Sale in Broadus, Montana. There were many repeat buyers and new faces in the crowd for the high quality offering of weanling colts, yearlings, and ride horses. Along with the sale PRQHBA proudly hosts a AQHA Versatiltiy Ranch Horse Show and Performance Yearling Futurity. Congratulations on a great sale! Lot 22 at $18,000, RB DRAMATIC, 2017 AQHA Black Gelding Consigned by Lyle Mitchell

Lot 16 at $12,000, NAUTAHE, 2016 AQHA Brown Mare, Consigned by Sonnie Gartner

Lot 84 at $5,250, IM THE GOLDEN TICKET, 2019 AQHA Buckskin Gelding, Consigned by Southern Springs Stable

Lot 71 at $4,750, WILD HAIRED BIRDY, 2019 AQHA Bay Mare, Consigned by 7OL Ranch

Lot 1 at $3,300, CATTINS PEPPY, 2020 AQHA Chestnut Stallion, Consigned by Davis Quarter Horses

Lot 68 at $2,200, BLUEBIRD IN MY HEART, 2020 AQHA Black Mare, Consigned by Davis Quarter Horses