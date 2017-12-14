Pyramid Beef 8th Annual Bull Sale

Date: Dec. 2, 2017

Location: Fredrickson Ranch, Spearfish, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

90 – 18 Month Old Angus Bulls – $5,425

32 – 18 Month Old Hereford Bulls – $4,992

69 – Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,711

Pyramid Beef breeders presented another fantastic set of bulls for their 8th Annual Bull sale. Nate Fredrickson, Jonathan Morohl, Jason McLennan and their young families are really making a name for themselves for breeding top quality Angus and Hereford bulls and for taking care of their customers after the sale. This is a true strong aged bull sale. The bulls are developed and grown out in a manner to excel genetically.

This year the sale was held at the Fredrickson Ranch near Spearfish, South Dakota, in their new sale facility. The bulls were displayed in large pens that allowed plenty of room for potential buyers to look over and watch travel.

The day provided an excellent sale for the Pyramid Beef crew and outstanding hospitality with great beef meal for the buyers.

Top Angus bulls:

Lot 1, Pyramid Capitalist 6032, a Mar. 2016 son of Connealy Capitalist 028 with CED of 12 and yearling wt. EPD of 124 and yearling ratio of 119. Michael Rourke, Gillette, Wyoming, was the winning bidder at $16,500.

Lot 34, Pyramid Roughrider 6432, a May 2016 son of Ellingson Roughrider 4202 sold to Marty Edwards, Gillette, for $15,000.

Lot 33, Pyramid Roughrider 6448, another May 2016 Ellingson Roughrider son went to Bootheel Seven Livestock, Lusk, Wyoming, for $12,500.

Lot 12, Pyramid Priority 6401, a Feb. 2016 son of SAV Priority sold to Marty Edwards for $12,000.

Diamond J Ranch, Cannon Ball, North Dakota, struck on lot 67, Pyramid May Day Jay 6433, a 5/16 son of Pyramid May Day Jay 4402 for $11,000.

3 Angus bulls sold at $10,000 each

Lot 3, Pyramid Resource 6014, a Feb. 2016 son of SAV Resource went to Marty Edwards

Lot 10, Pyramid Ozzie 6408, a Feb. 2016 son of Ox Bow Ozzie 3233 sold to Clair Gullickson, Solen, North Dakota.

Lot 51, Pyramid Roughrider 6467, a 6/16 son of Ellingson Roughrider went to Diamond J Ranch.

Top Hereford Bulls

Lot 117, Pyramid Domino 6107, a Mar. 2016 son of UPS Domino 3027 had a weaning ratio of 117, yearling ratio of 112 and EPDs of CED 6.3 BW 2.4 WW 62 Milk 33 YW 96 sold to Thorstenson Ranch, Selby, South Dakota for $16,000.

Lot 118, Pyramid Domino 6112, another Mar. 2016 son of UPS Domino 3027 with a 109 weaning ratio, 120 yearling ratio and EPDs of CED 6.3 BW 2.8 WW 61 Milk 30 YW 108 sold to NJW Herefords, Ned and Jan Ward, Sheridan, Wyoming, for $10,000.

Selling at $8,000 was lot 122, Pyramid Catapult 6149, a 4/16 son of CRR 109 Catapult 322 to Gant Polled Herefords, Geddes, South Dakota.

Lot 139, Pyramid Hereford 6139, a 4/16 son of Pyramid Mr. Hereford 6148 sold to Hilda Brimmer, Biddle, Montana, for $7,750.

Justin Edwards, Gillette, bought lot 125, Pyramid Catapult 6116 and lot 126 Pyramid 6111, both Feb. 2016 sons of Pyramid Catapult 322 for $6,750 each.